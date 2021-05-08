ofMichelle Brey shut down

Kabul – At least 25 people were killed in an explosion near a school in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday. At least 52 others were injured, the Interior Ministry announced. Accordingly, there were also students among the victims. What triggered the explosion in the west of the city was initially not clear.

The attack occurred in the west of the city while many of the residents were doing their shopping for the Eid-al-Fitr festival at the end of Ramadan next week.

Explosion in Kabul: many dead – background unclear

Eyewitnesses reported rocket impacts. Other reports mentioned a car bomb. The area had been cordoned off, the Interior Ministry said without further details. The violence in the crisis country has continued since the start of the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan. Observers fear a further deterioration in the security situation.

The approximately 10,000 remaining soldiers from the United States and other NATO countries should leave the country by September 11th at the latest. The peace talks between the Taliban and the government in Kabul are stalling. (dpa / afp)