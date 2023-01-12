Blast hits textile workshop in western Istanbul

A powerful explosion rocked a textile workshop located in a business center in the west of Istanbul, the agency reports. DHA.

The incident took place in the Bagcilar area. The published footage shows that a powerful explosion scattered debris along the street, and people walking along the sidewalk scatter into different people to escape from glass and concrete fragments.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene and there were casualties. The reasons for the incident are being established.

