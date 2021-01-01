Omar Elabdellaoui from Galatasaray Istanbul is injured when a firework appears to explode in his hand. The Norwegian, who once played in the Bundesliga, “is not in mortal danger”.

F.Football professional Omar Elabdellaoui apparently seriously injured himself during New Year’s Eve celebrations. The former Braunschweig resident, currently under contract with Turkish record champions Galatasaray, has suffered burns on his face, an eye injury and wounds on his hand, according to the club. Elabdellaoui is said to have exploded a firework in hand.

Galatasaray confirmed the accident that the player had been taken to hospital. “His life is not in danger,” said the club. According to media reports, research is being carried out into the extent to which eyesight could have been impaired. Elabdellaoui (29) had already hit the headlines unintentionally in autumn. After a positive corona test with the second captain, the entire Norwegian national team was quarantined. The international match in the Nations League against Romania had to be canceled.

Elabdellaoui is no stranger to Germany either. After his training at Manchester City he was awarded repeatedly, in January 2013 also to Eintracht Braunschweig in the second Bundesliga. The club rose, Elabdellaoui became a national player. In the summer Braunschweig bought the Norwegian. After relegation in the summer of 2014 Elabdellaoui left Eintracht again and moved to Olympiacos. There he was champion several times and a cup winner once. Last summer he came to Istanbul.