After the heavy explosion in Eschweiler, the police arrested a suspect. © Thomas Banneyer/dpa

An explosion in Eschweiler, North Rhine-Westphalia, injured 15 people. Now the police are arresting a suspect.

Eschweiler – After the explosion in a house in Eschweiler with 15 injuries, a 21-year-old suspect was arrested. This was announced by the public prosecutor’s office in Aachen on Saturday. An arrest warrant was issued against the accused, among other things, because of the strong suspicion of attempted murder. Investigations are ongoing into the background and possible motives. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the accused is German.

According to the investigators, a large number of buildings were significantly damaged by the pressure wave from the explosion on Thursday evening. 15 people were injured. Four of them had to be hospitalized. Two suffered life-threatening injuries. With reference to the privacy of those affected, the public prosecutor’s office did not provide any further information. dpa