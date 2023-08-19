An explosion thundered in Chernihiv on the afternoon of August 19, an air alert was declared

An explosion thundered in Chernihiv after an air raid alert was announced in the region. This is reported by the Ukrainian TV channel “Public” in its Telegram-channel.

There were also explosions followed by a fire in the Kyiv region on the territory of the industrial zone near the Ring Road, said the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko. Emergency services are on the scene, he said. Information about the victims has not yet been received.

The Telegram channel of the Strana publication reported that the explosion occurred near a shopping center in the Sofiyivska Borshchagovka area.

Explosions were previously reported in Vinnitsa, Lvov, Khmelnitsky and Zhytomyr in western Ukraine.

On the night of August 19, an air alert was announced in Kiev, Cherkassy, ​​Kirovograd, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv regions, as well as in parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Zaporozhye region controlled by Kiev.