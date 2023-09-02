Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2023 – 20:57

An explosion at a metallurgical company in Cabreúva, in the interior of São Paulo, left four dead and dozens injured this Friday morning, the 1st, according to the city hall. The local government says the company has operated irregularly since 2020.

About 30 victims were admitted to the emergency care unit (UPA) and Santa Casa in the municipality. “Of these, 7 were in serious condition and were intubated, being transferred to hospitals in the region and in the capital”, informed the city hall.

The father of production assistant Pedro Eduardo Nascimento, 20, and the husband of nail designer Sirlene Dubas, 38, were injured in the explosion and were transported by helicopter to hospitals. They, however, do not know which units their relatives were taken to.

“We’ve been here (at the UPA) since noon and no one can say where my father is,” said Nascimento. “The last information we have is that he suffered burns on his legs, and he may be in a hospital in São Paulo. I call hospital by hospital to find out where he is, ”he reported.

Many of the victims were without documents at the time of the explosion, which makes identification difficult. The report saw a UPA employee hand Sirlene the wedding ring, which Paulo would have given to rescuers to make the jewel reach the woman. “I was told that he needed to be intubated, and that I need to come back tomorrow (Saturday, the 2nd) for an update”, she said.

Mayor of Cabreúva, Antonio Carlos Mangini (PL) said he will declare official mourning in the city. “There were more than 30 victims (injured), many of them already rescued and transferred to hospitals in the region.” Approximately 40 people were working in the area at the time of the explosion.

Company was irregular, says prefecture

The accident happened around 10 am at a metallurgical plant located on Rua David Marcassa Lopes, in the Pinhal neighborhood. Thirteen Fire Department vehicles and three Eagle helicopters provide support to firefighters and Civil Defense teams. The causes of the explosion are still being investigated, but everything indicates that it happened in a boiler.

Cabreúva’s Director of Communication, Danilo Biazin, reported that the company Tex-tarugos had operated irregularly at least since 2020. They filed a request with the city hall to have the permit, but it was not granted because the Fire Department had not granted it. the AVCB, the Fire Department Inspection Report.

At the accident site, Fire Lieutenant Flávio Medrado confirmed the lack of AVCB. O Estadão Could not find the company.

According to the spokesman for the Civil Defense of the State, Captain Roberto Farina, the explosion occurred in an “oven powered by gas and wood”, and not in a boiler, as previously announced.

The gas distribution was closed on the ground to prevent leaks and explosions. The place had broken glass on the floor, a broken wall and the metal gate at the entrance to the factory was badly damaged. There was a strong smell of gunpowder.

‘Noise was very strong; the house vases even fell’, says neighbor

Nursing technician Suelen Silva, 40, worked on the incident as a volunteer. She lives one block from the factory where the explosion took place and went to the accident site when she realized that the situation could be serious.

“I was talking to my mom when I heard it. The noise was very loud. Some vases that were on the top of the wall even fell to the floor”, she recalls. “I heard the sound of an ambulance siren and went to the scene to help.” She reported that the scene she saw was of many people seriously injured and the place with a strong smell of burning and “chemicals”.