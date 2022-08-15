OfNail Akkoyun shut down

Fireworks are believed to have exploded at a bazaar in Armenia. There are dead and injured. Then there are bomb threats.

Yerevan – According to official sources, at least three people were killed and 60 others injured in a serious explosion in a shopping center in Armenia. The blast happened just outside the center of the capital Yerevan, a reporter said German Press Agency (dpa) reported at the scene. At least 25 people were still missing on Sunday evening (August 14), according to the Armenian civil defense.

According to the first information, a camp with fireworks blew up. A gas line exploded as a result. The detonation on Sunday afternoon (local time) was massive. Many people ran away from the scene of the accident for their lives. The authorities assumed that careless handling of fire was the cause.

Several buildings on the wholesale site collapsed or were damaged. The fire was not extinguished even after hours. A cloud of smoke spread over the city. Dust and debris settled on cars. According to the Ministry of Health, about a dozen children are among the more than 60 injured.

Local residents and helpers at the scene of the accident after the explosion in an Armenian shopping center. © Asatur Yesayants/Imago

Explosion in Armenia: Several bomb threats were received

A few hours after the explosion, the country’s civil defense received several bomb threats. After that, bombs were planted in the Yerevan subway, in the parliament and in other buildings. Passengers had to exit the subway. Special forces searched the stations but found no explosive devices. There was no information about a connection between the events.

The former Soviet Republic of Armenia in the South Caucasus with borders to Iranto the Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia is one of the poorest countries in the region. Again and again there are violations of elementary safety regulations. Rescue workers and the fire brigade were deployed without protective masks. Armenia stands with Azerbaijan in a military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. (nak/dpa)

Rubric list image: © Asatur Yesayants/Imago