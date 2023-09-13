Home page World

There had already been an explosion in the factory in 2020, killing three people. © Vigili del Fuoco/Twitter

An explosion at an ammunition factory in Italy killed three people. Working in the company is dangerous, as several incidents have already shown.

Casalbordino – The municipality of Casalbordino (5,800 inhabitants) in the Abruzzo region (Italy) surrounded by vineyards, almost eight kilometers from the Adriatic Sea, became the scene of a tragedy on Wednesday (September 13th): at least three people died in an explosion that occurred occurred shortly after noon in a munitions factory.

According to the Italian news portal vastoweb.com The company recovers gunpowder from defused bombs and discarded ammunition. Around a hundred employees would work in the factory. Two people were also slightly injured. Numerous fire brigade teams and ambulances rushed to the scene of the accident.

Italian company disposes of discarded ammunition and unexploded bombs

According to local reports, demolition squads are also present and trying to prevent further damage. The Adriatic railway line was closed near Casalbordino, as were several roads. The causes are currently still being investigated. The owner’s lawyer told the news agency Ansa, that the entrepreneur was dismayed and could not explain what happened, also given the very strict precautionary measures taken in the factory after 2020. There was a tragedy at the factory three years ago. The owner of the company compensated the families of those who died at that time.

Explosion in Italy: There have already been several tragic incidents in the ammunition factory

There were loud noises in the company during the accident in December 2020 vocedinapoli three workers also died. In 1992, a 48-year-old died, killed by the trigger of a detonator. In 2009, two people were seriously injured in an explosion. On Thursday (September 14th) is the preliminary hearing before the preliminary hearing judge of the Vasto court for the trial of the explosion of December 21st, 2020: ten people responsible are indicted.

“We are shocked, a tragedy that breaks our hearts,” Casalbordino deputy mayor Carla Zinni told the Italian news agency Adnkronos. “The explosion, the origin of which we do not know, occurred in an internal area of ​​the company and therefore an internal emergency plan was drawn up.”

Just a few days ago there was another tragic incident when a caravan exploded. A ten-year-old boy who was vacationing with his family died.