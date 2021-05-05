The explosion in the northern part of the Syrian city of Aleppo injured several children, receiving injuries of varying degrees of severity. On Wednesday, May 5, reports Qasion-news with reference to sources.

The material says that the cause of the accident was the explosion of a home-made device attached to the bottom of the car.

It also clarifies that a total of five children from the same family were injured due to the explosion. Some were seriously injured.

The Civil Defense Corps and security personnel are working at the scene, and the victims were taken to hospitals.

Earlier, on April 15, it became known about the death of two people and 12 injured in a truck explosion in the vicinity of Palmyra, Syria.