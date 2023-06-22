The balance of the explosion that on the afternoon of June 21 demolished part of a building in the center of Paris now stands at 29 injured, four of them very serious, and two missingaccording to the latest data from the police prefecture.

The explosion, which the authorities still unofficially attributed to a gas leak, caused the collapse of the building and a fire that mobilized an important deployment of firefighters to put it out.

The police prefect, Laurent Núñez, and the mayoress of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, visited the place of the explosion and offered a still provisional balance in statements to the press, since the search for possible victims continued and that their services modified shortly after .

Núñez was “extremely prudent” about the origin of the deflagration, although from the first moments the number two of the V district mayor’s office in which the events occurred, Édouard Civel, had affirmed that it all started with a gas explosion in the Alfonse Laveran square, the V district of the capital.

A thesis in which the French Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, had also abounded, and which had been accredited by some witnesses, who said they had noticed a strong smell of gas.

The Paris prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, had an impact, like Núñez, on the same idea that “for now, nothing allows us to determine the origin of the incident” and said that technical investigations will be carried out and the images from the cameras will be analyzed. surveillance of the area.

Beccuau pointed out that all the elements point to the fact that the deflagration came from inside the building that partially collapsed, in which he was the Paris American Academy, a fashion design school located on rue Saint Jacques.

The prosecutor announced the opening of an investigation into the causes that caused the injuries and endangered the lives of third parties, to try to determine if there could have been any individual imprudence or if some safety rules were breached.

The explosion occurred around 5:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. GMT) and law enforcement quickly cordoned off the area, where 267 firefighters with 70 vehicles worked.

French President Emmanuel Macron reminded “all the victims and their families, who are experiencing this moment of anguish“, according to what he said in a speech at a concert at the Elysée on the occasion of the Music Festival

Ce soir, nous célébrons la musique, mais le coeur n’est pas à la fête. Nous pensons à toutes celles et ceux qui ont été frappés par l’explosión à Paris, aux personnes portées disparues, aux forces de secours qui sont à l’œuvre. pic.twitter.com/M9gO50PROk —Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 21, 2023

