KABUL. A powerful explosion occurred in a Sunni mosque in Kabul and the toll is at least 50 dead and 20 wounded faithful. This was reported by a spokesman for the Taliban. The mosque hit is the Khalifa Aga Gul Jan, which at the time of the explosion was packed with faithful, gathered by the hundreds for prayers on the last Friday of Ramadan. For this reason, residents fear that the death toll could worsen. Interior Ministry spokesman Mohammad Nafi Takor, a Taliban nominated, did not provide further details. Taliban security men have restricted access to the area. At the moment it is not known what caused the explosion and no claims have been received. Some residents testified that the blast was so strong that the entire neighborhood shook.

This is the latest in a long series of explosions in the country: mosque-like attacks have recently targeted the Shiite minority and have been claimed by the regional affiliated group of the Islamic State, known as Isis-K, i.e. the Islamic State of the Khorasan Province . ISIS has intensified its attacks in Afghanistan by becoming the number one enemy of the Taliban since they took control of the country on August 15th.