Because of a’explosion in a house in Nuoro, husband and wife lost their lives. The firefighters, who intervened immediately after the event, first found the body, now lifeless, of the woman, while it took longer to find the man’s body. We investigate to understand the causes of the event.

After 11 hours, the firefighters managed to find the now lifeless body of Guglielmo Zeddathe 59-year-old man who lost his life, along with his wife, Marilena Ibba, aged 55. Husband and wife lost their lives in their house in Tiana, in the province of Nuoro.

The wife was found around 3 pm on Tuesday 8 November 2022, while the man was found only 11 hours later. The parents of Marilena Ibba were also involved in the event, Doubt Ibba, 90 years old, ed Eugenia Madeddu, 83 years old.

The 90-year-old man and 83-year-old woman were pulled alive from the rubble soon after the collapse. The doctors transported them to the hospital where they are still hospitalized: the Marilena’s mother he was in critical condition, while his father remains serious, trying to survive at the severe burns center in Sassari.

To raise the alarm i neighbors who heard the loud roar. 70 firefighters intervened on the spot, arriving from all provincial commands throughout Sardinia. Together also with colleagues from the dog community of Sassari, Lanusei and Tempio. Also present were the men of the Civil Protection and volunteers.

Explosion in a house in Nuoro: what can be the probable causes

It is possible that there was a long gas leak and that the house became saturated this morning. It is likely that turning on a switch or the coffee machine triggered the explosion. But these are hypotheses that have yet to be verified.

Probably everything would have started from the ground floor. Maybe due to a gas leak. The house had been closed for 15 days, as explained by one of the engineers who intervened for all the surveys of the case in the villa in the province of Nuoro.