Explosion in a holiday home in Salento due to a gas leak: 3 seriously injured

Salento, explosion in a holiday home due to a gas leak: 3 seriously injured

Explosion in the night in one holiday home in the municipality of Port Cesareoin the province of Lecce.

Three people were burned and taken to hospitals in Brindisi and Barithey are tourists from Gravina di Puglia (Bari): a 58-year-old man, his 23-year-old daughter and her 24-year-old boyfriend. Their conditions are said to be serious.

The firefighters intervened on site who put out the fire caused by the explosion and made the area safe.

According to an initial reconstructiona gas leak occurred on the ground floor around 1am this morning: when the three went down to check it, they probably turned on the light, creating the trigger that caused the explosion.