In the Trade Broker foundry in Casalbuttano, in the province of Cremona, there was a violent explosion which injured five employees, three of whom are now hospitalized in serious conditions. Shortly before 3 pm a cylinder used to bring the aluminum die-casting machine under pressure exploded, according to the first reconstructions carried out by the carabinieri and inspectors of Ats Val Padana. Incandescent oil and pieces of metal hit the five people who were working near the plant.

The alarm and the arrival of help were immediate: the firefighters, the 118 operators and the crews of two helicopter rescue services, which took off from Milan and Parma, rushed to the scene. The most serious would be a 48-year-old from Brescia, hospitalized at the Niguarda burns and reconstructive plastic surgery center in Milan. The conditions of a 67-year-old from Cremona and a 38-year-old Indian resident in the province are also worrying, both taken by air ambulance to the Burn Center of the Parma hospital. A 39-year-old and a 38-year-old of Indian nationality residing in the province arrived by ambulance at the Maggiore in Cremona.

To allow the investigators to proceed with the due investigations, the company was temporarily sequestered on the orders of the magistrate. Also on site was the mayor Gian Pietro Garoli, who declared: “The company has been in the area for about ten years and melts aluminum to transform it into small objects. There had never been an accident before today.”