A explosion occurred this Wednesday in an optical material factory and mail from Sergiev Posad, 75 kilometers north of Moscow, left at least 52 people injured, according to local authorities.

“Fifty-two people have requested medical assistance,” said the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobiov, in a statement on Russian public television.

Six people are in an intensive care unit, he said.

Initially, local authorities had reported 16 affected by the event, but that figure was increasing as the hours passed and the search and rescue tasks progressed, which will last for about twelve hours, according to the authorities.

Most of the injured have injuries from splinters and cuts of varying degrees.

According to preliminary information, the accident took place in a fireworks store located inside the plant and could have been due to a breach of safety regulations.

The area affected by the explosion, which was initially estimated at 100 square meters, increased to 400 square meters and was completely destroyed.

Multiple images of the damage caused by the event were disseminated on social networks, in which broken windows can be seen in the residential buildings near the plant.

At the same time, the factory management published a statement in which it ensures that “the incident took place in a warehouse belonging to a private company.” “The premises are located in a territory adjacent to the Zagorsk optical-mechanical factory,” according to the note.

The Russian Investigation Committee ruled out that the incident was due to the attack of a Ukrainian drone, as suggested by some media. “The version about the attack by a drone did not find confirmation,” said the Russian investigators, who filed a criminal case for violation of safety regulations in an industrial facility.

EFE