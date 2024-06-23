One of the six workers injured on Friday night in the accident at the Aluminum plant in Bolzano has died in Verona hospital. The victim is Bocar Diallo, a 31-year-old Senegalese. He had been transported at night by helicopter to the major burns unit in Borgo Trento, where, however, last night he died due to the severity of his injuries.

One of his colleagues is hospitalized in Verona. The two, he had announced yesterday in a note from the Verona Hospital, had arrived «with widespread burns: one on 47% of the body and the other on 30%. For both the wounds concern the face and chest, while one is also burned on the upper limbs and the other on the lower ones”. Two other workers in Milan and Murnau in Bavaria