At least two people were killed and 20 others injured in an explosion in a coal mine in northern Turkey, the Turkish Health Minister announced on Friday, while rescue teams are still trying to reach dozens of trapped miners underground.

The first official toll announced by Health Minister Fakhruddin Khoja is likely to rise, while the region’s governor, Nurtaj Arslan, said that about 50 people were trapped hundreds of meters deep, and that rescue efforts were hampered by nightfall.

The cause of the explosion of the mine located in the town of Amasra in the coastal province of Bartin on the Black Sea is still under investigation.

Ragai Shakir, mayor of Masara, told a Turkish TV channel that there were 87 miners inside the mine at the time of the blast.

He added that at least 14 miners either got out of the mine themselves or were rescued. Two of them were injured.

According to the information available, the mayor said that 6 of the workers were lying “immobile” inside the mine, but he added that he did not know if they were killed or only injured.

Several rescue teams were sent to the area, including teams from neighboring governorates.

In the worst mining disasters in Turkey, 301 people were killed in 2014 in a fire that occurred inside a coal mine in the town of Soma, western Turkey.