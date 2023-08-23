According to the first investigations, the explosion would have started from an oven located outside the shed

A terrible one explosion it occurred this morning around 10 a.m Modenawithin the company San Lazzaro body shop in Strada Curtatona, Fossalta area.

Explosion in a body shop in Modena — One of the wounded after being transported in serious condition to the Parma hospital passed away in the early afternoon today. The other injured would have suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Baggiovara hospital but his life would not be in danger. Other workers, however, warned intoxication symptoms. Based on the first findings, the explosion would have started from an oven located outside the shed. The 118 health workers with self-medication and ambulance immediately rushed to the scene.

rescue operations — The intervention of the firefighters was also immediate and with various vehicles and ladder trucks immediately managed to secure the area, even if the structure sustained serious damage. The police officers and the carabinieri also intervened on the spot. On-site operations are coordinated by the Police and Carabinieri, who carried out the first investigations of the case together with Occupational Medicine. The local police also intervened on the spot to manage the traffic on the Via Emilia.