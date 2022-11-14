Three workers were injured in Palermo in the late afternoon explosion in a biscuit factory in Palermo. According to initial information, the three were testing ovens in the laboratory in via Calcante, when they were hit in full by the explosion, possibly caused by a gas leak. Immediately rescue was taken to the hospital with burns in different parts of the body.

Two are in red code at the Civico, the third, however, whose conditions would be less serious, was transported to Villa Sofia. Part of the roof of the shed was torn open. On the spot two fire brigade teams and the police.