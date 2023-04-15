A smoke bomb was apparently thrown during a speech by the Japanese Prime Minister. One person was arrested after the incident in the port city of Wakayama.

A man (below) is arrested after apparently throwing a smoke bomb during a speech by Prime Minister Kishida. Image: AFP

According to media reports, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been evacuated from the site of a speech in the port city of Wakayama after an explosion was heard earlier. As the Kyodo news agency and other media reported on Saturday, a “smoke bomb” was apparently thrown. However, there is no evidence of injuries or damage.

The NHK television reported that one person had been arrested. The prime minister is unharmed. The channel showed images of security guards and police officers holding one person while the crowd dispersed.

There was initially no official confirmation of the incident. Local police declined to comment.

After the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022, Japan tightened its security measures. The meeting of the heads of state and government of the G7 countries is to take place in Hiroshima in May.