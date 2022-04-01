Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A explosion occurred this morning in a house by Rafael Oceguera street corner with Fortunato Álvarez in Colonia López Mateos in Culiacán.

The incident was recorded inside a house since apparently a gas leak causes accumulation inside the house. To the Apparently a flame caused the explosion, leaving the mother and her daughter injured.which presented first degree burns.

The aid bodies were immediately alerted, who in a matter of minutes arrived at the scene, where paramedics checked the injured.

The mother of the family responds to the name of José María, 33 years old, and her daughter, approximately 15 years old, did not require transfer to any hospital.

The firefighters managed to remove the gas tank and ventilate the house, which presented some damage in the living room and kitchen, as well as the breaking of some window panes. Municipal police officers also arrived at the scene, once the house was ventilated and without risk, firefighters and paramedics left the place.