The details are not yet known about theexplosion that occurred in Valtellinainside a shelter during the Ferragosto lunch. Even if from an initial reconstruction the cause would be attributable to a Spray can left near a heat source triggered the explosion. “We heard a very loud bang,” the first witnesses said.

The dynamics

The explosion occurred shortly before 1pm. inside the “Bar Bianco” alpine refuge in the Orobie Alps in Rasura, in Valtellina, where the Ferragosto lunch was taking place. Initially and according to the first information, the most plausible hypothesis was that the explosion had been caused by a sudden gas leak. However, as the minutes passed, the hypothesis that the trigger was caused by a deodorant can that was near a heat source took on more and more weight.

Four injured

The Carabinieri and the firefighters arrived. They would have at least four people involved in the accident. Two of them were burned. One of them is 24 years old. The explosion was also heard by those who were in homes several kilometers away. Rescue operations are now underway, including with a helicopter, by the 118 health workers and the Fire Department. The Carabinieri are also on site to start the first investigations into the causes.

The injured were admitted to the hospitals of Sondrio and Sondalo, they are between 24 and 65 years old. It seems that it was not the roar caused by a sudden gas leak from a kitchen cylinder, as initially hypothesized, but the explosion caused by a spray can or a detergent canister that, due to a distraction, came into contact with a heat source inside the kitchen where the Ferragosto lunch was being prepared for dozens of customers.