Casarza Ligure – One gas cylinder explodedlate in the morning, in the back of a three-story building in via Sottanis in Casarza Ligure.

The local police closed the road to facilitate the operations of the firefighters.

Luckily the blast caused no injuries. However, two girls are in shock with fright: at the time of the explosion they were inside the building together with a relative. “It’s a miracle there were no injuries,” says the mayor John Stagnaro.

The blast caused by the explosion shattered many windows in the windows of nearby houses. The 118 personnel and the soldiers of an ambulance from the Riva Trigoso Red Cross intervened: the crew did their utmost to reassure the two girls. “The firefighters have placed the building under seizure in order to be able to carry out the stability assessments of the structures”.