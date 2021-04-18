The wait is over! Iquitos explosion premiered this Sunday, April 18, the official video clip of the song “I don’t know”, a production that featured the participation of The Uchulú and the famous ‘Dancing Engineer’.

The audiovisual material of this song that went viral on TikTok was announced days before by the cumbia group.

The band moved their followers by showing a preview of it through their social networks. In this one, the Iquiteña influencer appeared, which generated more enthusiasm.

“Everything is ready … Get ready … This Sunday, April 18 at 4:00 pm , the video everyone was waiting for. Are you ready? ”Read the text of the shared publication.

Iquitos explosion in the Chola Chabuca program

Last Saturday, April 17, the Peruvian group Explosión de Iquitos performed at El reventonazo de la Chola. The band participated in a fun sequence with Ernesto Pimentel on the set of América TV.

Who also accompanied her was the influencer La Uchulú, character of the young pucallpino Esau Reátegui Wong.

The 20-year-old tiktoker was a sensation on social media thanks to the dance steps he invented for the song “I don’t know.”

“One day I was at home listless, sad, and since Explosión de Iquitos had already released that music, I went in to see and hear that very beautiful sound, because I started dancing. I tried to put a choreography on it and those little steps came out, “he said in an interview for La República.

