San Nicolás, Nuevo León.- A total of 17 vehicles set on fire, 15 houses damaged and 1,800 people evacuated left one burst And later fire that this afternoon was registered in San nicolas de los herosNew Lion.

The burst was reported around 4:30 p.m. on this Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the company’s facilities Master Gaswhich is domiciled in Peripheral Ring/Electrical Ring, in the Jardines del Mezquital neighborhood.

after hours of fight the fire and prevent it from spreading to more properties in the area, Civil Protection of Nuevo León reported on its social networks that in total the fire consumed 17 vehiclesincluding 16 pipes and a flatbed truck.

Also, for safety they had to evacuate around 1,800 people who live in the Los Naranjos neighborhoodwhich is a neighbor of the gas company.

In the area of ​​the accident, the authorities managed to detect around 15 houses with damage, mainly to windows.

In addition, it started research and review of houses of the residents of the Balcones del Mezquital and Aquiles Serdán neighborhoods, to rule out damages due to the strong explosions registered this Sunday afternoon.

Due to the danger of the event, the authorities of Civil protection they carried out a security fence until it was verified that it was safe for the evacuees to return to their homes.

During these actions, the participation of around 20 units from different corporations of Civil Protection and Firefighters to control the fire and carry out cooling tasks.

Finally, it was reported that no one was injured.