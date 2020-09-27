Highlights: A man sentenced to five years in prison in America

Explosives were dropped near X-girlfriend’s house

Many explosions carried out with the help of drones, weapons recovered

Pennsylvania

The effect of heartbreak in love varies from everyone. If someone drowns himself in sorrow, then someone moves forward in life, but a man from America became an enemy of his ex-girlfriend. The man made several explosions near his X’s house and used drone planes to deliver these explosives. Now he has been sentenced to five years in prison for this.

Girlfriend got protection

Jason Mujikato, a resident of Eastern Pennsylvania, came into the news last year when he suffered a minor blast. After searching, a search of Mujikato’s house led investigators to find guns and weapons. Her ex-girlfriend had a protection order from harassment. Mason dropped bomb explosives from a drone near his ex girlfriend’s house.

Mujikato denied the charge of dropping the drone, but agreed to keep two weapons in December. Also considered to be flying an unauthorized aircraft. Now Mason has been sentenced to five years in prison.