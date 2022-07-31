DEN BOSCH – Once again there has been an explosion at a house in Den Bosch. This time at the house of Gracia K. where Klaas Otto, former top man of motorcycle club No Surrender, regularly stays. In the night from Saturday to Sunday there was a loud bang around 1.15 am. No one was injured.

Gracia K.’s parents were in their home during the explosion. “I’m glad my daughter wasn’t home with the kids,” says Gracia K.’s mother outside on the street across from the house. She and her husband left the house barefoot after the explosion. Her daughter is on holiday with Klaas Otto and the children and will return on Monday.

“After the previous explosion, I’ve been sleeping badly at night,” Gracia K.’s mother continues. “‘Go to sleep,’ said my husband. “They won’t come back.” I took a sleeping pill tonight and went to sleep.”

The couple slept at the front of the house, right above the site of the explosion. “Despite the sleeping pill, I suddenly sat up in bed. We heard a huge bang.” The cover of the roller shutter came loose during the explosion. The damage to the house also appears to be minor. See also Putin promised to raise pensions above the actual inflation rate



Quote

This explosion has nothing to do with Klaas Otto Mother of Grace K.

“This is the world upside down”, she says quite irritated. “The media speculate all kinds of things, but this explosion has nothing to do with Klaas Otto.”

Moments later, the couple was allowed to return to the house with the detectives to pack their two dogs, a Chihuahua and a Pomeranian, and some things. In addition to Gracia K.’s parents, the immediate neighbors also had to leave their home and were evacuated.

havoc

It is not the first time in the past month that something has exploded in the neighborhood. This caused an explosion last Tuesday for a havoc at the home of a young family on the Goedenrade. The explosion may have been intended for the home of Klaas Otto’s girlfriend. Also lately shot at several buildings in the province.

According to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service (EOD), the damage this time is less than last Tuesday. However, according to local residents, the bang of Saturday night was much louder than last time.

‘Pretty brutal’

According to the police, the perpetrators were ‘quite brutal’. After the previous explosion, the police, in consultation with the municipality, placed two temporary surveillance cameras in the neighbourhood. According to the spokesperson, the perpetrators did not care about that and just walked through the image.

The perpetrators are believed to have parked their car near the house on Hofstedelaan. They nearly caused a collision as they drove off.

Second explosive

After the explosion, police suspected that a second explosion might have been in the area. The area was investigated together with the EOD and the detectives. Emergency services were called again around 3 a.m. Several streets around the house were closed during the investigation. In the end, no second explosive was found.

The house of Gracia K. was already shot at with an automatic weapon in 2017. K. lived there with her then-husband Faycal L. who, like Gracia K, was convicted of money laundering. According to justice, the couple would have laundered more than 216,000 euros between January 2013 and December 2016. Most of that money was spent on expensive vacations, clothing and cars.

Damaged house on the Goedenrade after the attack last Tuesday. © Meesters Multi Media/ Bart Meesters © Meesters Multi Media/ Bart Meesters

