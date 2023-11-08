A call for help alerted the Texas Emergency Department around 8:00 a.m. this Wednesday, after a dangerous fire was reported. explosion at a chemical plant located in San Jacinto County, in Shepherd.

Reports delivered of the events indicate that The detonation would have occurred in a factory responsible for the production of chemical products such as sulfuric acid and acetone.

It is said that the substances mentioned would be flammable liquids and that one of the company’s workers had been injured after suffering minor burns to his face and arms.

The man was taken to the medical center Memorial Hermann – Texas Medicalwhere you receive care from specialists.

By the situation, The authorities have recommended the inhabitants of that county to stay in their homes and avoid going outside, as they could come into contact with particles exposed in the air.

Activities in schools and commercial establishments were also suspended during the morning of this Wednesday.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is working to evaluate air conditions and monitor the risks to which the inhabitants of the areas surrounding the explosion could be exposed.

Likewise, they warned that those who were in contact with the substances could experience eye irritation, breathing difficulties and skin irritations.

Videos shared on social networks show the huge cloud of black smoke that dispersed across the skyafter the dangerous explosion.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

