Russia – This would be the second strategic blow to Russian propaganda communications from the war in Ukraine, also on Russian soil. The authorities of that country accused the Ukrainian secret services of being behind the attack, a fact that the kyiv government flatly denied. At least 19 people were injured by the device.

It appears to be the second assassination on Russian soil of a figure closely associated with pro-Russian broadcasting and campaigning for the war in Ukraine.

This is the well-known Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, who isThe Ministry of the Interior, for its part, classified him as a well-known war correspondent.

He died on Sunday, April 2, from the explosion of a bomb in a cafeteria in Saint Petersburg, place which would have belonged to the restoration businessman and head of the Wagner Group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, according to the local newspaper Fontanka.

Russia’s State Investigative Committee said at least 19 other people, who were injured in the blast, are hospitalized. In addition, the authorities have opened a criminal case for “murder in a generally dangerous manner”.

Who was?

Tatarsky’s real name was Maxim Fomin. He was born in the Donetsk region of Ukraine and fought in 2014 in the self-proclaimed people’s republic. youHe had more than 560,000 followers on Telegram and as an influential military blogger he had defended Russia’s war effort in Ukraine while often criticizing the failures of the army leadership.

“We will defeat everyone, we will kill everyone, we will rob everyone that is necessary. Everything will be the way we like it,” appears in a video clip last September during a ceremony in the Kremlin in which President Vladimir Putin claimed four occupied regions. of Ukraine as Russian territory.

Investigators work at the scene of an explosion at a coffee shop in Saint Petersburg, Russia, April 2, 2023. © Reuters – Anton Vaganov

clues

According to Fontanka, the cafeteria often hosts events on weekends by Cyber ​​Front Z, which is believed to be associated with Prigozhin and which, according to the Institute for Strategic Study (ISD), is a troll factory that is being used to promote Russian propaganda on social media.

The Tass news agency quoted an anonymous source as saying the improvised explosive device was hidden in a miniature statue, which was handed to Tatarsky as he addressed a group of people in the cafeteria.

The version is related to the video published by Mash, a Telegram channel linked to the Russian security forces. It shows Tatarsky, microphone in hand, receiving a statuette of a person wearing a helmet. The explosion occurred minutes later.

“The force of the explosive device was more than 200 grams of TNT (trinitrotoluene),” security forces told the official Tass agency.

Investigators work at the scene of an explosion at a coffee shop in Saint Petersburg, Russia, April 2, 2023. © Reuters – INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE RUSSIA

What is known about those responsible?

For now it is unknown who is behind the explosion. The Russian Federal Security Service accused the Ukrainian secret services of carrying out that attack, which President Putin described as “evil”. Ukraine denied its involvement.

Russian war bloggers reacted in shock to the news of Tatarsky’s death. They are an assortment of independent military correspondents and commentators, with military experience, who have enjoyed wide latitude from the Kremlin to publish hard-hitting views on the 14-month-old war. Putin even named one of them a member of his human rights council last year.

“He was in the hot spots of the special military operation and he always came out alive. But the war found him in a Petersburg cafe,” said Semyon Pegov, who blogs under the name War Gonzo.

This case recalls the bomb directed at another person closely related to the propaganda and dissemination of the war in Ukraine, who was assassinated on August 20, 2022 on Russian soil. It was about Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent ultranationalist. The Russian journalist died when a bomb exploded, which was under her vehicle, when she was driving on a road on the outskirts of Moscow.

With Reuters and Efe