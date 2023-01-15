An explosion at a shooting club in Manaus this Sunday morning, the 15th, left at least four people dead and one injured. According to the Fire Department, the four deaths were confirmed at the scene and a man with 90% of his body burned was sent by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) to the Hospital 28 de Agosto.

The State Department of Health (SES-AM) reported that the victim underwent emergency surgery and is under the care of the medical team at the Burn Treatment Center (CTQ) of the unit.

Among the four dead are two men and two women. Two bodies are at the headquarters of the Legal Medical Institute (IML) to carry out the necessary tests, and the other two were still being removed at the end of this Sunday afternoon.

According to the agency, the bodies have not yet been released due to the post-explosion state. “In cases like this, only after examining the bodies, the expert will indicate the most appropriate method for scientific identification”, says the Fire Department.

The Secretary of Security, Carlos Alberto Mansur, was on site following the occurrence. The Civil Police of Amazonas and the other responsible bodies are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Until 5:30 pm this Sunday, 6 vehicles and 30 firefighters remained on site, as well as seven Samu ambulances.

Popularization and restrictions

Shooting clubs became popular in Brazil during the administration of former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro, who loosened the rules for the legal carrying of weapons. Thanks to the government’s pro-gun policy, the total number of registered CACs (gun collectors, shooters and hunters) jumped from 117,467 in 2018 to 673,818 in the middle of last year.

The amount already surpassed all 406,000 active-duty military police officers operating throughout the country and is even greater than the number of around 360,000 men in the Armed Forces.

The “revocation” signed by the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in the first days of his government, against pro-gun measures of the previous government, bars new shooting clubs and new CACs for at least five months.

Lula’s decree, published on the 2nd, attacks the central demands of the armamentists, met in the past administration. CACs are now prohibited from carrying loaded weapons.

The authorization to travel to shooting clubs with equipment ready for use, in practice, gave CACs a gun license, without them having to undergo the Federal Police’s regular procedure for civilians.

“Recreational shooting” at clubs is also suspended, which allowed people without weapons or registration of CACs to go to establishments to practice shooting as a hobby.

As the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo showed in September, General Braga Netto, already in reserve, acted to overturn the ban. The Controlled Products Inspection Sector of the 2nd Military Region, which covers facilities in the State of São Paulo, prohibited recreation when interpreting a decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Pressured by the general and by armament groups, he ended up turning back.

The new government also determined that all firearms registered in the Sigma database, maintained by the Army, be re-registered and entered in Sinarm, the PF’s arms control system. Today, CACs are enrolled in Sigma. As the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo showed, the measure joins others that reduce the power of the military on the Esplanada.