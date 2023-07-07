Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

The explosion happened at the Promsintez explosives factory. © Telegram/@unianne

The Russian city of Chapayevsk in Samara Oblast is rocked by an explosion. Six employees die in an explosives factory.

Chapayevsk – In Russia there was a heavy explosion at an explosives production plant. The country’s emergency services reported six dead and two injured in an accident at an explosives factory in central Russia on Friday (July 7), according to consistent reports from Russian media.

The explosion happened in the city of Chapayevsk in Russia’s Samara region, at the factory of one of the largest industrial manufacturers, Promsintez. This was reported, among other things, by the state agency Ria Novosti. The explosion happened when workers at the factory were dismantling equipment to carry out repairs, unnamed sources told the agency.

The Russian news portal Baza reported that a pipeline supplying nitrogen to the factory exploded during repair work. The state agency mug wrote in its report on the incident that the explosion occurred during welding work on the pipeline, which may contain explosive residues. After the detonation there was no fire. According to the opposition portal Meduza around 1300 people are employed in the factory. It is not yet known whether the explosion will affect the supply of Russian troops in the Ukraine war. (bb)