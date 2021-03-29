Five people were injured in a fire at an Indonesian oil refinery in West Java province. It is reported by Reuters citing state oil and gas company Pertamina.

According to the agency, local residents were passing by the plant, when the incident occurred, they received burns. The victims were hospitalized, they are in the intensive care unit. In addition, it became known that at the moment about 950 people have already been evacuated from the area of ​​the fire.

Earlier it was reported that the authorities began to evacuate residents of the Balongan settlement, where the refinery is on fire. Currently, firefighters continue to extinguish the flames. The access road to the plant is blocked.

According to the preliminary version, the cause of the fire could have been a lightning strike to one of the refinery facilities.

On Sunday, it became known that a powerful explosion thundered at an oil refinery located in the province of West Java in Indonesia.