An explosion occurred at a power facility in the Nikolaev region of Ukraine

An explosion occurred at a substation in the Nikolaev region in southern Ukraine. The incident at the energy facility was reported by the company “Nikolaevoblenergo” in its Telegram-channel.

“The power equipment was damaged as a result of the crash of an enemy drone,” the statement said.

According to the organization, there were also power outages in the region at night. By morning, the company supplied power to 408 households and 30 legal entities.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) confirmed an explosion at a fuel storage facility in Ternopil. According to the SESU, the explosion occurred after a strike by the Russian Armed Forces on the night of August 20.