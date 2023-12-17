A vehicle belonging to a third-party company caught fire on Saturday night (Dec 16) and left 2 other people injured

The explosion of a truck on the runway at Marabá Airport (PA) left 1 worker dead and 2 injured at around 8:50 pm on Saturday (Dec 16, 2023). According to the Spanish company Aena Brasil, which manages the site, the vehicle, owned by an outsourced company, was supporting a sign painting service on the track when it caught fire.

Watch (1min9s):

The fire was extinguished by the Fire Department approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes after the explosion. The injured were taken to the hospital. There is no information about his health status.

According to Aena, no planes were hit and no people other than outsourced workers were affected by the flames. “No aircraft were hit and the accident did not affect passengers or crew. The Civil and Scientific Police of Pará were at the scene, analyzed the vehicle and authorized its removal from the aerodrome runway.”, informed the airport administration.

This Sunday (Dec 17), investigations to determine the cause of the explosion began to be carried out. The runway at Marabá Airport was closed between 11:30 pm and 0:30 am, Brasília time, by the FAB (Brazilian Air Force).

The 3 flights that would take place during the night, one to Belo Horizonte, one to Brasília and one to Belém, were cancelled. The airport returned to normal operations in the early afternoon of this Sunday.

With information from Brazil Agency.