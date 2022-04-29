This Friday, April 29, the last of the holy month of Ramadan, there was a new attack against a religious institution in Afghanistan as part of the wave of violence that is sweeping the country. The explosion took place in the west of the capital during prayers and killed 50 people, according to Sayed Fazil Agha, head of the mosque, speaking to Reuters.

Afghan places of worship have been the target of fierce attacks in recent weeks. The most recent act was this Friday, the last of the month of Ramadan, carried out in a mosque in western Kabul at the time of prayers.

According to the figures indicated by the Reuters agency, the deceased climbed to 50 after the Ministry of the Interior confirmed 10 at first. Different local hospitals reported the arrival of a wave of wounded, some already dead.

Interior spokesman Besmullah Habib explained that the explosion took place around 2:00 p.m. local time in the Khalifa Sahib compound in the Afghan capital.

The head of the mosque, Sayed Fazil Agha described that “the black smoke rose and spread everywhere”.

“There were dead bodies everywhere,” he added, confirming that his nephews were among the victims.

The leader of the faithful believes that some suicide bomber joined the ceremony and was responsible for detonating the explosives. “I survived, but I lost my loved ones,” he lamented.

This happens during holy hours for the Muslim community, since it is the last Friday of the month of Ramadan, when the faithful fast. Also, it is on the eve of the Eid holiday, which is next week.

Spectators stand next to an ambulance carrying victims near the site of an explosion in Kabul on April 29, 2022. © Wakil Kohsar, AFP

The detonation occurred when a fraction of the congregation was carrying out Dhikr, a Muslim commemoration that the most rigid Sunnis do not see with good eyes.

According to testimonies that the Reuters agency was able to collect from witnesses who were in the area near the explosion, a significant number of critically injured people were taken to ambulances and the damage also affected, to a small extent, the people who were on the outside of the mosque.

Wave of violence in Afghanistan hits places of worship

In recent weeks, a string of attacks on religious sites has shaken Afghanistan and caused around a hundred deaths. Several cases of them were claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group.

While some targeted the Shia community – there were also minor attacks in community neighborhoods that left no fatalities – but later it spread to the Sunnis in equal measure.

Since taking power last August, the Taliban rulers have claimed that the situation against the insurgents was under control and that they had eliminated the local IS branch.

However, this resurgence of attacks caused international officials and analysts to insinuate that there is still a resurgence of jihadist militancy in the territory.

The previous Friday there was another explosion inside a Sunni mosque, which killed 33 people; while last Thursday two passengers exploded bombs in two buses carrying Shiite Muslims in Mazar-e-Sharif, killing another nine and wounding a dozen.

with Reuters