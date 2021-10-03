How did you feel about this article?

Calculation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the newsroom. We will have more information soon.

A bomb detonated in a crowd in front of a mosque in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, left “several civilians dead” on Sunday (3), according to a Taliban spokesman.

The explosion took place near the entrance gate of the Eid Gah mosque in the center of the Afghan capital, as the funeral for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was being held.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, since the Taliban’s takeover in August, attacks by the local branch of Islamic State, a rival of the Taliban, have increased in the country.

No Taliban militants were injured in the attack, group spokesman Bilal Karimi told the Associated Press news agency. He also said that the victims were civilians who were standing in front of the mosque and that the case is being investigated, without detailing how many people died.

Kabul’s emergency hospital said on Twitter that it had received four people injured in the blast.