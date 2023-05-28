In the night from Saturday to Sunday around 05:00 an explosion occurred at a building on West-Kruiskade in Rotterdam, the police reported. It is a branch of the money exchange office Suri-Change, as can be seen on images of Broadcasting Rijnmond. No one was injured in the explosion, which was heard for miles around. There is damage to the door of the building.

In March, the police raided the same building on West-Kruiskade and made five arrests. Among others, the 73-year-old owner of the money exchange office was then killed, according to It AD detained. The newspaper writes that the OM suspects the Rotterdam family behind Suri-Change of laundering money that was partly earned in the cocaine trade. In January, an explosion occurred at another Suri-Change building in Rotterdam, on Dordtselaan.

Rotterdam has been ravaged in recent months by a series of explosions at homes and business premises. This year alone, more than 50 such explosions have taken place in the city. Mayor Aboutaleb previously stated that almost all explosions are related to drug crime.

In Amsterdam, branches of the money exchange office were startled by explosions last week, in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. Mayor Femke Halsema then decided to close three buildings because of the risk of recurrence.