KABUL (Reuters) – An explosion at a cultural center during an event for journalists in northern Afghanistan on Saturday killed at least one person and wounded eight others, officials and journalists said.

The incident comes days after the provincial governor died in an explosion claimed by Islamic State.

“Today (Saturday) at 11:30 am (local time) an explosion happened at the Tabyan Cultural Center in the second police district of Mazar-i-Sharif in Balkh province… the explosion happened due to a mine,” said Abdul Nafi Takor, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior of the Taliban government.

Takor added that five journalists and three children were among those injured and a security guard was killed.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the explosion.

Taliban officials were already investigating the explosion that killed the provincial governor, Mawlawi Mohammad Dawood Muzamil, and two other people in his office on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield)