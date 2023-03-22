From exposure to explosion? An explosion took place at the Tetuan hairdressing salon in Amsterdam-West on March 15. Dozens of women claim that owner Fatima El Asri ruined their hair. She was ‘exposed’ on social media four days earlier. Police are investigating a possible connection.
Madelief van Dongen
Latest update:
09:50
