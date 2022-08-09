Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Explosion at Google offices leaves three injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2022
in World
Google

Reference photo.

Photo:

Lionel Bonaventure. AFP

Reference photo.

The emergency was registered in Iowa, United States.

On Monday night, according to local media reports, there was an explosion in a Google data center located in Council Bluffs, Iowa, United States.

Due to the emergency, three people were burned and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. According to the KETV chain, one of them by helicopter and the others by ambulance.

“We are aware of an electrical incident that took place today at the Google data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, injuring three people on site who are now being treated. The health and safety of all workers is our top priority.” absolute, and we are working closely with partners and local authorities to fully investigate the situation and provide assistance as necessary,” a company spokesperson said.

The Datacenter Dynamics portal reported that the three victims would be working “in a substation near the main data center when an electric arc explosion caused significant burns.”

Authorities continue to investigate to determine the causes of what happened.

