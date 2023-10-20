Researcher Stefanovich: explosion at the Nevada test site could be a signal from Russia

The underground explosion that the United States staged at a nuclear test site in Nevada a few hours after the Russian side withdrew its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty could have been a signal to Russia that it is impossible to conceal potential nuclear tests in the future. This opinion was expressed in a conversation with Lenta.ru by Dmitry Stefanovich, a researcher at the Center for International Security at IMEMO RAS and a participant in projects under the auspices of the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research.

“A non-nuclear explosive device was tested in Nevada in order to develop technologies for detecting nuclear tests by other countries. Perhaps this is a signal, including to Russia, about the impossibility of hiding potential nuclear tests in the future, but there is no confidence yet that such tests are planned in principle, and if they are planned, they will be carried out without a corresponding information campaign to emphasize their significance in the interests of strengthening nuclear deterrence,” Stefanovic said.

At the same time, the timing of the experiment in Nevada could not be adjusted to the parliamentary process in Russia; such things are planned and prepared in advance, the researcher noted.

On October 18, the State Duma withdrew ratification of the nuclear weapons test ban treaty. The law will be studied at a meeting of the Federation Council on October 25. The draft law was developed in a short time: on October 5, President Vladimir Putin proposed thinking about abandoning the agreement, and the very next day, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin announced the start of work on the document.

Immediately after this, the United States conducted new tests at a nuclear test site in Nevada. According to the press service of the American Department of Energy, it was a chemical, not a nuclear explosion, and the American side said the goal was to improve the system for detecting underground nuclear explosive tests.