In Makhachkala, 14 people were rescued from the dining room of an exploded Plus gas station

An explosion occurred at a gas station in Dagestan. As a result, seven people died, more than ten were injured, and another 14 citizens were rescued from the canteen.

According to Shot, everyone happened in Makhachkala at the Plus gas station, located on the outskirts of the city near the village of Novy Khushet. The first explosion occurred at the Plus gas station in Makhachkala at about 17:50, the second – 20 minutes later.

The cause could be a gas cylinder explosion

Mash clarifiesthat everything happened during evening prayer. The channel notes that there is a prayer room on the territory of the gas station; at the time of the explosion, {{dua||in Islam – a prayer addressed to Allah, and one of the types of worship}} were being performed there.

Photo: Musa Salgereev / TASS

The cause of the explosions is being determined. According to preliminary data Mash, a gas station exploded due to a gas cylinder exploding into the cafe. According to eyewitnesses, the explosion occurred at the back of the gas station, where the container was stored. The Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs promised to establish the exact causes of the incident.

15 people were injured, one of them under special circumstances

As a result of the explosion, information Mash Gor, 500 meters of the technical station and the canteen caught fire. The building seemed completely destroyed, and there may be people under the rubble. Two cars and one truck were also damaged.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the gas station. The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, and the prosecutor of the republic, Viktor Epp, also went to the scene.

Photo: Musa Salgereev / TASS

It is now known that the explosion killed seven people, including a child. Previously, he was students of school No. 6 named after Javatkhan Dalgatov and was returning home after additional classes. Meanwhile, the number of casualties increased up to 15 people. Most of them were hospitalized at the burn center. However, one of the wounded was not injured due to the explosion – the man was driving past the gas station and got out of the car to help the victims when he was hit by a car.

14 more people transmits Shot, rescued from a gas station cafeteria. It was located near the epicenter of the explosion. A wall collapsed in the room.

The investigative department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia for the Republic of Dagestan reported that a criminal case had been opened into the incident under Part 3 of Article 238 (“Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in the death of two or more persons through negligence”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Those found guilty face up to ten years in prison. The Dagestan prosecutor’s office organized an inspection.