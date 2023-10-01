Home page politics

Richard Strobl

There has apparently been a bomb attack in Turkey. The Interior Ministry confirmed the incident in Ankara.

Ankara – Apparently there has been a terrorist attack in Turkey. An explosion occurred in the capital Ankara on Sunday morning. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced via Twitter that “two terrorists” had carried out a “bomb attack”. The incident occurred near the Ministry of the Interior.

According to the Turkish Interior Minister, the bombing occurred at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. He speaks of two perpetrators who drove a vehicle to the entrance gate of the Ministry of the Interior. “One of the terrorists blew himself up,” said the minister. The other perpetrator was then “neutralized”. Two police officers were also injured in the exchange of fire.

Türkiye shaken by “bomb attack”: explosion in Ankara

The police have now cordoned off the area. According to CNN Turk, a large number of security forces, fire departments and medical teams are on site. Bomb disposal teams search the perpetrators’ vehicle.

