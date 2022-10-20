Arandas, Jalisco.- At least four people they resulted with Burns second and third grade in a burst and fire happened in the town of arandas Jalisco on Wednesday night reported firefighters from that municipality.

It was the Arandas Fire Department who received the emergency call from the residents of Tabachines Street who reported a fire in a house in the vicinity of Fresno Street.

When the members of the Vulcan corps arrived, they found a house completely on fire first sight due to an explosion due to the accumulation of liquefied propane gas, so they proceeded to extinguish the fire.

In their social networks, once the incident was attended to, the fire department reported that at least four people were injured. two of them minors with Burns of second Y third degree.

The injured people were treated and stabilized to be later transferred by Civil Protection ambulances and the Ámbar Arandas Cross to a hospital of the zone to receive the pertinent medical attention given the delicate nature of his wounds.

Due to the intensity of the fire belongings of the family were practically consumed until the ashesbeds, room, chairs, tables, clothes, even the front door and window panes were destroyed.

The images of the house after the incident circulated in social networks and users with moved made a called To try to support to family to retrieve your household items.

We recommend you read:

“There is support for them to rebuild their home and recover their furniture and things, someone who knows them and says if children lived and how old they were,” exhorted user Gaby Hernandez

During the care of the incident, units from Public Security, Cruz Ambar, Civil Protection and firefighters all from the municipality of Arandas arrived.