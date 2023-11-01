Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Split

According to the Israeli military, the major attack on the Jabalia refugee camp was targeted at a Hamas commander. Civilians are also among the dead.

Jabalia – The War in Israel is coming to a head: a huge crater is emerging in the middle of the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the Gaza Strip. A major attack by the Israeli military on Tuesday (October 31) left dozens dead – including terrorists, but also Palestinian civilians. Footage shows people searching for survivors and bodies in the mountains of rubble.

Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza: Around 50 dead after major Israeli attack on Hamas

According to Israel, around 50 terrorists were killed in the strike. According to a doctor at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, at least 35 people were killed in the attack – including children and women. Since 2007, Hamas has responded through the Gaza Strip. More than 200 injured people were taken to the clinic, said Hussam Abu Safija German press agency. “This is the tragedy of war,” said Israeli army spokesman Richard Hecht CNN when asked about the presumably high number of civilian casualties.

On videos from the news agency AFP It is said that at least 47 bodies were recovered from the rubble. According to the presentation by the Hamas controlled by the Ministry of Health Gaza Strip “Hundreds of people” were injured and killed in the attack on Jabalia. The authorities did not provide an exact number of deaths. The information could not initially be independently verified.

A huge crater in Jabalia: At least 50 people were killed in the major attack by the Israeli military. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Abdul Qader Sabbah

Terrorists and civilians among the dead – probably also the mastermind of the Hamas massacre in Israel

The Israeli military spoke of a “large-scale attack” on a “Hamas military stronghold” in the west of the city. Ground troops and combat aircraft were involved. In addition to destroyed houses, tunnels also collapsed due to the bombing and explosions.

Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari was also among the dead – it was said that he was hiding among civilians. The Islamic militant group had control of civilian buildings in the attacked area. He is said to have been one of the masterminds of the Hamas massacres on October 7th. According to Israeli information, around 1,400 people were arrested Israel killed and at least 239 people kidnapped in the Gaza Strip.

“Feels like the apocalypse”: Jabalia refugee camp is in ruins

The destruction in Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in Gaza, is leading to the suffering of countless people. “It feels like the apocalypse. The houses are shattered, crushed. In each house there were dozens of people, families and relatives who had fled here from outside because their areas were being bombed,” Atef Abu Seif, Palestinian Authority culture minister, told one Mirror-Reporter.

“They bombed the center, the heart of the refugee camp. There is probably no place in all of Palestine that is as densely populated as this one.” More than 50 houses were destroyed. “Now we can’t even tell where which building began and ended,” explained the Fatah party member and well-known Hamas critic.

Pictures show how the war in Israel is changing the country View photo series

Israeli air strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza – Egypt plans border crossings for the injured

The Israeli army had repeatedly called on the residents of the northern Gaza Strip to seek safety in the south as it wanted to fight the Islamist Hamas facilities in the north. But there are also Israeli air strikes in the south. Meanwhile, the army repeated its call to flee to the south.

The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip could be opened to allow wounded Palestinians into Egypt for treatment. Egypt previously blocked the border crossing. Now the employees have been informed to be ready for Wednesday, said the Secretary General of the Red Crescent in North Sinai, Raed Abdel Nasser German press agency. Rafah is the only crossing in the Gaza Strip that is not controlled by Israel. (dpa/AFP/hk)