Introduction:

Video cartoonization has gained popularity as a creative way to transform ordinary videos into captivating and entertaining cartoon-style animations. In this article, we will explore seven different video cartoonization tools, each offering its unique features, pros, and cons. Whether you’re a professional content creator or a beginner looking to add a touch of fun to your videos, these tools can help you bring your imagination to life.

Image Upscaler’s Video Cartoonizer:

Image Upscaler’s Video Cartoonizer is an online software that simplifies the process of transforming videos into cartoons. Its three-step approach involves splitting the face and background, creating a cartoon face and cartoonized background, and merging them while preserving the natural view. The software utilizes advanced algorithms and multiple threads to ensure fast processing. With a user-friendly interface, seven available styles, and no need for downloads, it’s a convenient tool for both professionals and beginners.

Pros:

Simple and user-friendly interface.

One-click process for transforming videos into cartoons.

Fast processing time (1-3 minutes).

Seven AI cartoon styles to choose from.

Two free videos per month without registration.

Cons:

Limited video length of 60 seconds or less.

File size limit of 20 MB.

No manual editing of the video is feasible.

No separately paid plan for only the Video Cartoonizer.

Price: Free for two videos monthly, or subscription plans ranging from $6 to $29 per month.

AILab Video Cartoonizer:

AILab Video Cartoonizer is a free online application that automatically converts videos into cartoons. It supports various video formats and offers a user-friendly interface. However, navigation on the website can be confusing, as the upload button becomes visible only after video example processing.

Pros:

Provides a release preview and free download.

No registration required.

Cons:

Longer processing time (more than 7 minutes).

Only one style option available.

Size limit of 50 MB.

Price: Free.

Cartoonize Video Software:

Cartoonize Video is a desktop software offering a free trial version for users to test its features. While the trial version has limitations, such as a 15-second video conversion limit and watermarked output, it offers more than 15 effects and customization options. The software supports various video formats but requires a powerful computer for smooth operation.

Pros:

Wide range of customization options.

Output video quality options range from 480p to 4K.

No internet connection required.

More than 15 effects available.

Cons:

Long processing time for a 15-second video (approximately 40 minutes).

Only available on Windows desktop.

Limited free trial version.

Requires a powerful computer for smooth operation.

Price: Free trial with limited features, full version priced at $19.25/month.

Video2Cartoon by Melobytes:

Video2Cartoon is an online software application that converts video clips into animated cartoon-style videos. Registration on the Video2Cartoon website is necessary. The processing time ranges from 120 to 300 seconds, and the output video is limited to 5 seconds regardless of the original video length. However, the quality of the output video may not be high.

Pros:

Easy to use.

Reasonable processing time (120-300 seconds).

Cons:

Mandatory registration.

Output video limited to 5 seconds in the free version.

Output video quality may not be very high.

Some functions may not work properly or have limited functionality.

Price: Free, with the option to purchase additional functions ranging from $10 to $50.

VideoCartoonizer by AITransformer:

VideoCartoonizer allows users to customize cartoon effects and offers online usage without the need to download any software. Mandatory registration is required. The free version allows users to convert up to two videos per day with a maximum quality of 256 pixels. The site logo takes up a significant portion of the screen in the free plan.

Pros:

Eight cartoon styles available.

Provides a release preview and free video download.

Cons:

Mandatory registration.

Site logo takes up a lot of room in the processed video in the free plan.

The free plan allows conversion with a maximum video quality of 256p.

No separately paid plan for only the Video Cartoonizer.

Price: Free for two videos per day, or subscription plans ranging from $5 to $15 per month.

Ziggeo Cartoon Effect:

Ziggeo is a video platform offering the “Cartoon Effect” feature, which applies a unique filter to video recordings for a memorable visual style. However, it does not use AI software and instead relies on Instagram-like filters. The platform provides a range of other functionalities, including embedded video recording, transcoding, and various filters. However, registration is lengthy, requiring personal data, and the cheapest subscription rate is $99 per month.

Pros:

Embedded video recording using webcams and smartphone cameras.

Users can upload their own videos.

Users can select cover shots and add custom logos and overlays.

Transcoding to different resolutions.

Automatic upload to YouTube and Vimeo.

Cons:

Not AI-based; relies on Instagram-like filters.

Lengthy registration process with extensive personal data required.

Mandatory linking of payment card for trial access.

Aimed primarily at professional users.

Price: Free trial version (requires linking payment card), subscriptions starting at $99 per month.

Leo Legaltech Limited: Video Toonify – cartoon video (Android app):

Video Toonify is an Android app that allows users to transform their videos into captivating cartoon animations. Powered by advanced AI algorithms, the app analyzes video frames and offers various animation styles and customization options. The user-friendly interface makes it easy to create unique animations with just a few touches.

Pros:

User-friendly interface with helpful hints.

Variety of animation styles, including cartoons, caricatures, emojis, and horror characters.

Customization options for facial details, expressions, and age.

AI-powered algorithms for accurate analysis and conversion.

Cons:

Limited face processing capabilities.

Limited free version (three styles, one converted video).

Advertisements in the free version.

Quality depends on video clarity.

Results may vary depending on the chosen model.

Price: $0.27 per week or $1.35 per year.

Conclusion:

Video cartoonization tools provide a fun and creative way to transform videos into cartoon-style animations. Each tool mentioned above offers its unique features, pros, and cons. Whether you prefer online solutions like Image Upscaler’s Video Cartoonizer or desktop software like Cartoonize Video, or an app like Video Toonify, there is an option for every user’s needs and preferences. Experiment with these tools and unleash your creativity to bring your videos to life with an exciting cartoon twist.