Today, native app development is an increasingly popular option for creating powerful and engaging apps for mobile users.

It’s no secret that Android and iOS have dominated the mobile OS market for years, with data indicating a combined share of 99.4% in Q4 2022 . As of 2023, it’s clear that developing native applications for both platforms will remain vital to success in mobile app development.

Developing a native app can be complex, which is why it’s essential to work with an experienced app development company that helps you create a high-quality app that meets your business goals.

In this guide, we’ll provide a comprehensive overview of native app development and its accompanying advantages and drawbacks.

Native App Development

Native app development is the process of creating apps that are designed for specific device platforms, like Android and iOS.

Using platform-specific programming languages and tools, developers construct applications operating on any advanced digital gadget, from desktops to smart TVs and smartphones.

With native app development comes incredible accuracy when crafting an app that precisely fits your designated platform.

Here are a few of the most widely-known native apps:

Google Maps

Whatsapp

Spotify

Pinterest.

Advantages of Native App Development

Superior performance

Native apps have the advantage of direct access to native APIs, eliminating middleware programs such as plugins or WebViews. Developers agree that constructing mobile applications in their native environments produces greater performance results than other methods.

With intimate knowledge of their operating system (OS), native apps take full advantage of all the capabilities available on each platform. As a result, it leads to lightning-fast response times and a swift processing speed, which are essential when developing high-performance items like games and graphics-heavy programs.

Enhanced security

Native apps take advantage of the built-in security protocols of their underlying operating systems, thus providing an added layer of protection. This is especially true when creating an application that handles sensitive user information.

Plus, native app development combines various technologies, such as HTML5, JavaScript, and CSS, to provide complete data safety on the user’s end.

Smooth user experience

Native apps offer an unparalleled user experience due to their inheritance of device-specific OS interfaces. In addition, these applications correspond aesthetically to strict standards, which significantly improve and sync up the overall user experience with that particular OS.

Furthermore, app flow is more natural since each platform has unique UI design criteria. Plus, users can interact with native apps using customized actions and gestures they are already familiar with based on these predetermined conventions.

Bug-free

Developing two distinct codebases is more complex than one in native app building, making it far simpler due to the entire codebase and the elimination of functions from cross-platform devices.

So they come up with fewer bugs and errors compared to other options, as this helps to simplify the process for developers. They can also access software development kits (SDKs) when creating applications that feature cutting-edge technology.

In addition, users of these apps will reap all the rewards after updating their OS, as it’ll include all those platform advancements too.

Drawbacks of Native App Development

Expensive

Developing native apps is expensive when you aim to launch them across both Android and iOS systems because it is necessary to assemble two separate teams working on their respective platforms simultaneously, which is time-consuming.

Lack of code reusability

Developing iOS and Android is a complex task since you’ll need to create individual codebases instead of using shared backend code or reusing existing cross-platform codes. Thus, producing two separate mobile apps will require substantial effort and resources.

Accessibility

The ultimate downside of native app development is its lack of accessibility or restricted customer reach.

How often have you been frustrated trying to download an application only available on iOS?

As a result, not just potential users miss out, but the company also loses the chance to benefit from a marketing opportunity. It can’t be accessed without every smartphone user having access to their desired app.

As demonstrated, native app development gives the user an optimal experience. Moreover, its wide range of features makes it popular among developers, app development companies, and end users alike.

Now that you understand the true potential of native app development, it’s time to start developing a solution that adapts to your specific requirements. So now it’s time for people to get out there and build amazing native apps that engage users!