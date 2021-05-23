Several people on the beach of Corralejo, in Fuerteventura. Carlos de de Saá / EFE

The explorers of unknown lands used to move impelled by the legends of treasure islands, of sources of eternal youth, of gold mines of El Dorado, that they had heard count with indecipherable words and gestures from the natives. Driven by greed or by dreams of glory, explorers crossed jungles and mountain ranges, navigating mighty rivers and unfathomable seas. Sometimes they met with warlike tribes and unequal battles were waged with blood and fire. On any route there was always a tavern owned by some Dutch and there these adventurers further increased these legends at the mercy of alcohol. Adventure means going wherever the wind takes you. At this point in time and life, spring 2021, the only peremptory adventure within our reach consists of arriving safely in the summer, which in the midst of the tribulations of the pandemic has become a particular conquest of El Dorado. The pandemic is no less dangerous than those jungles and gorges that had to be crossed, the rivers full of piranhas that had to be saved before reaching that desired place that was not on the map. Like ancient explorers we now blindly make our way into the unknown territory of summer marked by a blue line on the horizon. In the Dutchman’s tavern it is said that when we get there everything will be as before. At night the breeze will bring laughter and songs from the happy days of the past, bonfires will be lit on the beach and all of paradise will smell like grilled sardines. If you are young you will know love on the golden sand; if you are old you will see life pass over the straw hat. But, perhaps, that blue line of summer is just a mirage, because in the middle of the party you will hear the clamor of an inexhaustible cry brought by the waves from the bottom of the sea to the shore.