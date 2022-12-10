The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center stated that the UAE mission to explore the moon, “Explorer Rashid”, will start today at 11:38 am, inviting the public to follow the launch process through a live broadcast that starts at 10 am today, Emirates time.

Explorer Rashid will embark on a journey to the moon from Complex No. 40 of Cape Canaveral Space Base in Florida, USA, where SpaceX will launch the explorer inside the Japanese landing craft, the Hector R, aboard the Falcon 9 rocket.

The center stated that the explorer’s journey to the surface of the moon takes five months, after which his main exploratory mission begins, which will take about 14 Earth days and a half, which is equivalent to a lunar day, then he enters a state of hibernation during the lunar night period, which extends to 15 and a half days.

According to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, the explorer “Rashid” will land on the surface of the moon in April next year, in the Atlas crater, located at 47.5 degrees north and 44.4 degrees east, on the outer southeastern edge of the Mare Frigoris region, or what is known as “. Sea of ​​​​Bared”, located in the far north of the moon, which was chosen in order to maintain flexibility during the completion of mission operations.

In the past few days, the first launch attempt was delayed, which allowed SpaceX to conduct some additional checks before launching the vehicle.

The launch of the satellite was previously postponed four times, as it was decided to launch it on the 28th of last November, then it was postponed to the 30th of the same month, then to the first of this December, and finally a new launch date was set today.

The explorer carries out a study of six aspects of the lunar surface, namely: rock science and geology of the moon, plasma on the lunar surface, dust on the lunar surface, lunar soil, and data for the development of new technologies, and collecting data related to the origin of the solar system and planet Earth.

The launch window at the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral began last November and extends to March next year.

Dr. Hamad Al Marzouqi, director of the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project, stated that the explorer is characterized by two basic things, the first is that it uses unique devices that have not been sent to the surface of the moon before, and therefore the data it provides will be new and important to the scientific community, and the second is the landing area itself. As it is a new addition to the previous missions that were sent to explore the surface of the moon, explaining that the areas that were explored before that are very few, and therefore the surface of the moon includes many important areas for the scientific community.

He confirmed the existence of three teams working continuously together, to provide a plan for the explorer to carry out operations on the surface of the moon, and to make the most of the data and images that it sends to the ground station, and work begins with the operations team at the ground station, which sends orders to the explorer on the surface of the moon, and receives all images and scientific data, After receiving it, it is sent to the engineering team at the center, where it analyzes and discusses it with the scientific team, and develops a plan to implement it through the operations team.

