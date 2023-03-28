The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center stated that the lander “Hakuto R”, carrying the explorer Rashid, is currently in a stable orbit around the moon. The center indicated on Twitter that the shadow of the moon is now temporarily obscuring the sun from the vehicle, which causes a decrease in the temperature of the devices, but the vehicle is equipped to deal with this environment.

The center identified stages for the Emirates project to explore the moon, as it begins after the success of the first stage of the mission, which is the launch, reaching low orbit, and the second stage, which is navigation, as the explorer is heading towards completing the third stage, which is access (entry, landing, and landing). This will be the most dangerous stage, especially since the lander will undertake the landing process itself on the surface of the moon by relying on its systems until it reaches the specified point for landing.

The iSpace lander completed the first maneuver to enter the lunar orbit, according to the mission plan, and under the supervision of engineers on March 21 at 5:24 am UAE time.

The center stated that entering the lunar orbit is a major step to start the next stages of the Explorer Rashid mission, including operating its systems five times.

All maneuvers in lunar orbit will be completed before the start of the landing phase, which is planned for late April 2023. More details about the date and timing of the landing will be provided in the coming days.